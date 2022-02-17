Belarus says could host nuclear weapons if faces Western threat

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday his country could host nuclear weapons if it faces an external threat as tensions soar between his ally Russia and the West over Ukraine.

"If necessary, if such stupid and mindless steps are taken by our rivals and opponents, we will deploy not only nuclear weapons, but super-nuclear and up-and-coming ones to protect our territory," Lukashenko said, according to the state-run Belta news agency.