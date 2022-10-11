UrduPoint.com

Belarus Says Joint Force With Russian Troops Is 'purely Defensive'

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Belarus says joint force with Russian troops is 'purely defensive'

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Minsk said Tuesday that a contingent of Belarusian troops deploying alongside Russian forces was a "purely defensive" grouping whose aim was to defend the borders of the ex-Soviet republic closely aligned with Russia.

"We emphasise once again that the tasks of the Regional Grouping of Forces are purely defensive. And all activities carried out at the moment are aimed at providing a sufficient response to actions near our borders," Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin was cited as saying in a statement.

Earlier this week the strongman leader of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, who is a close personal ally to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, announced the countries had deployed forces together but did not specify where.

He said the formation of these troops coincided with an explosion on a bridge linking Crimea to Russia -- a blast that Moscow has blamed on Ukraine.

The deployment has raised fears that Belarusian troops could join Russian forces in their struggling mission to capture and hold territory in east Ukraine.

However the head of Belarus' Security Council Alexander Volfovich said Tuesday those concerns were unwarranted and said Western countries were considering attacking Belarus on that pretext.

"In the West, unfortunately, the opinion is being implanted that the Belarusian army may enter into a special military operation on the territory of Ukraine," he was cited as saying by the defence ministry.

"European countries are already openly considering possible options for aggression against our country. In the highest echelons of power in Ukraine, the possibility of striking at Belarus is also being discussed," he added.

Belarus relies financially and politically on its key ally Russia.

Lukashenko allowed Russian troops into the country under the pretext of military exercises in the months before Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine.

bur/jmm

Related Topics

Defence Minister Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus May All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2022

57 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th October 2022

1 hour ago
 US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

10 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

10 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.