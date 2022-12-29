UrduPoint.com

Belarus Says Shot Down Missile Launched From Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Belarus says shot down missile launched from Ukraine

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Russia's key ally Belarus said Thursday its air defence shot down a missile launched from Ukrainian territory, in the first such incident reported by Minsk since the start of Moscow's Ukraine offensive.

The Belarus defence ministry said a missile was shot down around 10:00 am local time (0700 GMT) with its debris discovered in a village in the western Brest region that borders Ukraine and Poland.

"It was preliminarily established that the fragments belonged to an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile launched from the territory of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko "was immediately informed" of the incident, a Telegram channel close to the presidency said earlier.

There was no information yet about possible injuries or casualties.

In November, a missile landed in a village in NATO member Poland and killed two people, also sparking concern the US-led alliance would be drawn into the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia denies having fired the missile, while Warsaw said it was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile launched to intercept Russian attacks.

Russia has used Belarus as a launching pad for its Ukraine offensive.

In October, Belarus said it was establishing a joint regional force with Moscow, with several thousand Russian servicemen arriving in the ex-Soviet country.

The move has fuelled concern Minsk could also send troops to Ukraine.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Brest Minsk Warsaw Alliance Belarus Poland October November From

Recent Stories

Airports conduct tight screening against BF.7

Airports conduct tight screening against BF.7

3 minutes ago
 Babar Azam rules the roost at top of ICC Men’s O ..

Babar Azam rules the roost at top of ICC Men’s ODI ranking

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan struggle to avoid defeat in first Test ag ..

Pakistan struggle to avoid defeat in first Test against England

15 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League announces dates for ADNOC Pro Leagu ..

UAE Pro League announces dates for ADNOC Pro League&#039;s round 2

46 minutes ago
 Infinix brings huge year end discounts to celebrat ..

Infinix brings huge year end discounts to celebrate the New Year!

2 hours ago
 A realme Ode to the Year 2022

A realme Ode to the Year 2022

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.