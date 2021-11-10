Belarus says West 'provoking' migrant crisis to impose new sanctions

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Belarus's foreign minister accused the EU of "provoking" the migrant stand-off on its border with Poland and said Minsk is seeking a "joint reponse" to the crisis with Russia.

"The migrant crisis was provoked by the EU itself and its states that border Belarus," foreign minister Vladimir Makei said on a visit to Moscow.

He said Minsk was hoping for "mutual support" from neighbouring Russia, "including a joint response regarding unfriendly actions against our country."