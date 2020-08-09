Belarus strongman faces female rival in tense presidential vote

Minsk, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Belarus holds a high-stakes presidential election on Sunday with a female opposition candidate posing the greatest challenge yet to long-ruling strongman Alexander Lukashenko.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a 37-year-old stay-at-home mother became an unlikely election candidate after authorities barred from running and jailed her husband, popular blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky.

She swiftly emerged as Lukashenko's strongest rival and her rallies have drawn tens of thousands of supporters across the country.

Her presidential bid has given rise to an informal new protest movement, with many dreaming of change in the ex-Soviet country of 9.5 million people and insisting that 65-year-old Lukashenko's time is up.

Political observers say there is little doubt that Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994 and is seeking a sixth term, will rig Sunday's vote in the absence of international observers.

But while the opposition agrees that the vote result is largely predetermined, they say that what happens next is anyone's guess.

Tikhanovskaya, who joined forces with the wife of one barred opposition chief and the campaign manager of another, said she would not call on her supporters to protest after the vote.

At the same time she called on law enforcement to refrain from fulfilling "criminal orders" and has urged election officials to count honestly.

- 'New country' - Speaking to supporters on the eve of the vote, she asked them to do everything so that Belarusians could "wake up in a new country.

" "When you see that we have won celebrate our victory!" she said in a video address.

Tikhanovskaya, who is by far the strongest of Lukashenko's four rivals in voter surveys, has also urged Belarusians to help ward off election fraud by voting late on the main polling day, Sunday, and wearing white bracelets.

Early voting began on Tuesday, with official turnout over the past four days already at more than 32 percent.

On Sunday, pollings stations open at 0500 GMT and close 12 hours later.

Ahead of the vote Lukashenko warned that dissent would not be tolerated and that he would not give up his "beloved" Belarus.

"We will not give the country to you," he warned his opponents as he addressed the nation this week.

Some questioned Lukashenko's state of health as he sounded hoarse and constantly mopped his brow during the speech.

Lukashenko has sought to galvanise support by warning of outside threats and raising the spectre of violent mobs.

Belarus has detained over 30 Russian mercenaries allegedly planning to destabilise the vote.

The detentions sparked a political crisis with ally Russia, with Moscow urging the men's release and Putin telling Lukashenko that he wants Belarus to stay "stable."Lukashenko has retained close ties to Moscow, though he often plays Russia and the West against each other.

France, Germany and Poland have urged Lukashenko to ensure a "free and fair" election and allow "independent surveillance of the vote by local observers".