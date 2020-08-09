UrduPoint.com
Belarus Strongman Faces Surprise Challenge In Tense Vote

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 04:40 PM

Minsk, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Belarus held tense presidential polls on Sunday with a popular woman opposition candidate posing the greatest challenge in years to long-ruling strongman Alexander Lukashenko.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a 37-year-old English teacher and translator, stood for election after authorities barred her husband, popular blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky, from running and then jailed him.

She swiftly emerged as 65-year-old Lukashenko's strongest rival and her rallies drew tens of thousands of supporters across the country.

Her presidential bid has sparked widespread calls for change in the ex-Soviet country of 9.5 million people, which Lukashenko has ruled with a firm grip for the last 26 years.

One polling station in central Minsk was unusually busy with voters standing in line for ballot papers, an AFP reporter saw.

Many wore white bracelets after Tikhanovskaya urged her supporters to wear them.

