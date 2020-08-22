UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Strongman Orders Army To Defend Territorial Integrity

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 05:10 PM

Belarus strongman orders army to defend territorial integrity

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday ordered his defence minister to take "stringent measures" to defend the country's territorial integrity after mass protests erupted against his claim to election victory.

The 65-year-old authoritarian leader, who said he won a sixth presidential term with 80 percent of the vote in the August 9 ballot, made the comments during an inspection of military units in Grodno, near Belarus's border with Poland, according to the president's press service.

Lukashenko denounced the recent mass protests, which he said were receiving support from Western countries, and ordered the army to defend western Belarus, which he described as "a pearl".

"It involves taking the most stringent measures to protect the territorial integrity of our country," Lukashenko said.

His visit comes ahead of large-scale military exercises planned in the Grodno region between August 28 and 31.

The former collective farm director said that NATO troops in Poland and Lithuania were "seriously stirring" near their borders with Belarus and ordered his troops into full combat readiness.

Opponents of Europe's longest serving leader have organised strikes and the largest demonstrations in the ex-Soviet country's recent history to protest his re-election and demand that he stand down.

The authorities have opened a criminal investigation into the opposition's Coordination Council, whose members are seeking new elections and a peaceful transition of power.

Lukashenko has rejected the idea of holding another ballot, dismissed calls to resign and accused the opposition of attempting to seize power.

On Friday he vowed to "solve the problem" of the protest movement.

Lukashenko's election challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who is now in exile in Lithuania, said this week that Belarusians would "never accept the current leadership again" after the crackdown on post-election protests.

Related Topics

Election NATO Protest Defence Minister Army Europe Vote Visit Belarus Poland Lithuania August Border Criminals From Opposition

Recent Stories

Javed Miandad applogizes to PM Imran Khan, cricket ..

28 minutes ago

Al-Azizia reference: IHC admits for hearing an app ..

1 hour ago

LCCI Acting President Ali Hussam Asghar asks rich ..

1 hour ago

Adhering to COVID-19 precautionary measures a nati ..

2 hours ago

Opposition cannot cause any damage to PM Imran Kha ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches ‘Ch ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.