Belarus strongman thanks Russia state TV for 'support'

Minsk, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko has thanked Russian television channel RT for providing "support" after some staff and presenters at Belarus's state broadcaster quit in protest over his disputed re-election.

"I am grateful to you for this support," Lukashenko told an RT journalist in a video released by the channel.

"This is worth a lot," he said in the clip released on Tuesday.

"You understand how important you've been for us in this difficult period,"Lukashenko said, thanking technical staff, journalists and top management atstate-controlled RT.