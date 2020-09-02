UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Strongman Thanks Russia State TV For 'support'

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 04:50 PM

Belarus strongman thanks Russia state TV for 'support'

Minsk, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko has thanked Russian television channel RT for providing "support" after some staff and presenters at Belarus's state broadcaster quit in protest over his disputed re-election.

"I am grateful to you for this support," Lukashenko told an RT journalist in a video released by the channel.

"This is worth a lot," he said in the clip released on Tuesday.

"You understand how important you've been for us in this difficult period,"Lukashenko said, thanking technical staff, journalists and top management atstate-controlled RT.

Related Topics

Protest Russia Belarus TV Top

Recent Stories

Over 60 per cent of all hospitals in Abu Dhabi con ..

10 minutes ago

OIC Secretary-General receives France’s Ambassad ..

18 minutes ago

Afghan govt releases 200 inmates

22 minutes ago

PCB thanks Pakistan men’s cricket team

23 minutes ago

NAB summons Rana Sana Ullah in assets beyond means ..

1 hour ago

Hafeez and Shaheen on the charge in latest ICC T20 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.