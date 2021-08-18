Belarus targets news agency in ongoing crackdown

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Belarus on Wednesday detained three employees of an independent news agency on charges of violating public order after police searched their homes and offices in an escalating crackdown on the media under President Alexander Lukashenko.

Authorities in Minsk have sought to eradicate remaining pockets of dissent after suppressing unprecedented anti-Lukashenko protests that erupted over a disputed election last year.

The country's investigative committee -- which probes major crimes -- said it had detained the editor-in-chief, deputy editor and the accountant of the BelaPan news agency on charges of violating public order.

It also claimed to have uncovered tax violations at the agency.

Earlier police searched the homes of editor-in-chief Irina Levshina and deputy editor Alexander Zaitsev.

Levshina was also taken to the outlet's newsroom for another search, the website Naviny.by -- which is owned by BelaPan -- said.

Naviny.by also reported that BelaPan's accountant Yekaterina Boyevay had been taken to a detention centre in the capital Minsk and that the BelaPan website was down.

AFP journalists in Moscow and Paris were unable to access it as of 1730 GMT.

BelaPan said the detentions were part of "the continuing suppression of the freedom of speech in Belarus." "We will continue working," it said in a statement, calling on the release of its employees.

The media organisation said that while its operation in Minsk has been "paralysed", part of its editorial team is "safely" outside Belarus and will continue to "provide information" to its readers.

The Belarusian Association of Journalists called for the "immediate" release of all BelaPan employees.

"You can close independent media, detain their employees and scare people. But nobody can hold back thoughts and ideas," the group said in a statement.

BelaPan is not openly pro-opposition but it carries critical material not seen in most other Belarusian media, and its offices have been raided in the past.

In January, the outlet's headquarters were searched and a former employee was arrested and later charged with treason.

Journalists who covered anti-Lukashenko protests have come under mounting pressure in recent months, with several receiving long jail terms.

In July, Belarus raided the homes of several regional media organisations and blocked the country's oldest news organisation Nasha Niva.

Popular news website Tut.by was blocked in May and several of its employees arrested on tax evasion charges.

Lukashenko's regime sparked international outrage by forcing an Athens-Vilnius flight to land in Minsk to arrest a dissident in May, and again last month when it was accused of trying to force home a sprinter from the Tokyo Olympics.

tk-acl/oc/har