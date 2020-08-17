Belarus vote challenger Tikhanovskaya says ready to be 'national leader'

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The main challenger in Belarus's disputed presidential election said Monday that she was ready to take over the country's leadership after a wave of protests against President Alexander Lukashenko.

"I did not want to be a politician. But fate decreed that I'd find myself on the frontline of a confrontation against arbitrary rule and injustice," Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said in a new video from exile in Lithuania.

"I am ready to take responsibility and act as a national leader during this period."