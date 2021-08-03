Belarusian opposition politician found dead in Kyiv

MOSCOW, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :A Belarusian opposition politician who went missing Monday was found dead in one of Kyiv's parks, Ukrainian police confirmed Tuesday.

"A citizen of Belarus, Vitaly Shishov, who disappeared yesterday in Kyiv, was found dead today in one of Kyiv's parks near his residence," the Kyiv police said, adding that they are investigating the case as a premeditated murder disguised as a suicide.

The police appealed to everyone who knew Vitaly Shishov to provide information about the last weeks of his life, including about possible threats against him.

Vitaly Shishov, the head of the non-governmental organization Belarusian House in Ukraine -- which provides legal assistance to Belarusians leaving their country after a political crisis -- went out for jogging on Monday and did not return.

His associates said he had complained about being followed recently, without specifying who could be behind it.