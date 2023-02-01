HARARE, Zimbabwe, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Visiting Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko held high-level meetings Tuesday with his Zimbabwean counterpart, Emmerson Mnangagwa, that will benefit both countries in agriculture, mining, tourism, transport and energy.

Lukashenko landed in Harare for a three-day state visit Monday and his first to sub-Saharan Africa.

Although details of a Memorandum of Understanding are yet to be made public, at least 20 agreements were signed.

"Today we have signed an agreement to set up a Belarus-Zimbabwe standing commission on cooperation, as well as a number of other bilateral agreements and memorandums," said Lukashenko.

"There are already about 20 of them. The potential of our cooperation is huge," he said during a meeting with Mnangagwa at the State House in Harare.

The two countries that share similar predicaments, like being on a sanction list imposed by the US, also discussed defense as an additional package, according to Lukashenko.

Although relations between the two countries span four years, Zimbabwe has benefited from agricultural expertise.

According to state media, 1,300 tractors of different models and 16 harvesters were delivered in 2022.

Lukashenko also gave Zimbabwe 179 more tractors and 76 combine harvesters during the State House meeting.