Belarusians should have the 'freedoms that they are demanding': Pompeo

Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Belarusians should be given "the freedoms that they are demanding", US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, urging authorities in the former Soviet republic not to harm protesters.

"We want the people of Belarus to have the freedoms that they are demanding... We urge that the non-violent protesters be protected, not harmed," Pompeo told reporters during a visit to Prague.