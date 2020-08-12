UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus's EU Neighbours Discuss Mediation Plan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 09:50 PM

Belarus's EU neighbours discuss mediation plan

Vilnius, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Belarus's EU neighbours Latvia, Lithuania and Poland are supporting a plan to mediate in the crisis that has followed a disputed presidential election there, Lithuania's president said on Wednesday.

The plan outlined by President Gitanas Nauseda comes after three nights of violent clashes in Belarus between pro-democracy protesters and security forces.

Under the plan, Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko would have to create a "national council" bringing together government officials and civil society representative or face possible EU sanctions.

The authorities would also have to release all detained protesters and "halt the use of force against its citizens", Nauseda told reporters.

"The three-point plan could become a prelude for the mediation of the region's presidents in solving the political crisis in Belarus," he said.

"Both the Latvian president and Polish president view this initiative favourably and would agree to mediate together with me in de-escalating this situation".

EU foreign ministers are due to discuss the situation in Belarus in a video call on Friday.

Lukashenko has ruled Belarus with an iron fist since coming to power in 1994 and the country is often dubbed the "last dictatorship in Europe".

The protests broke out after authorities said Lukashenko won 80 percent of the vote in Sunday's polls.

Election officials said Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a 37-year-old political novice who ran after other potential opposition candidates including her husband were jailed, came second with 10 percent.

EU and NATO member Lithuania has provided a safe haven for Tikhanovskaya who fled Minsk earlier this week.

Belarus authorities have detained thousands of people to contest Lukashenko's claim of having won Sunday's election.

Related Topics

Election NATO Europe Vote Civil Society Minsk Belarus Poland Lithuania Latvia Sunday Dictator All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Emirates adds Birmingham, Cebu and Houston, taking ..

6 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed echoes UAE leaders&#039; directi ..

21 minutes ago

UK economy slumps by 20% in Q2

21 minutes ago

People of Determination Advisory Council recommend ..

21 minutes ago

DM adopts geospatial data in support of UN Sustain ..

36 minutes ago

Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.