Belarus's Lukashenko And Son Put On EU Sanctions List

Fri 06th November 2020 | 11:10 PM

Belarus's Lukashenko and son put on EU sanctions list

Brussels, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko and his son were officially put on the EU sanctions blacklist Friday along with 13 other officials -- that Canada also sanctioned -- because of their post-election crackdown.

The formal move came after EU member states gave their assent and the decision was published in the bloc's official journal.

Lukashenko, his son Viktor and the 13 others were added to an EU list drawn up in October that already had 40 Names on it, including Belarus's interior minister.

The sanctions ban them from obtaining visas for the European Union and Canada, and also freeze their assets in both jurisdictions.

The decision to add Lukashenko and his son was made at an October 12 meeting of EU foreign ministers because of their responsibility for the "violent repression by the state apparatus before and after the 2020 presidential elections".

The EU also held Lukashenko responsible for the exclusion of major opposition candidates in the election, "arbitrary arrests and the ill-treatment of peaceful demonstrators, as well as intimidation and violence against journalists".

Lukashenko's son Viktor is an acting national security advisor in Belarus.

Canada had previously slapped sanctions on Lukashenko.

Among the others targeted by the EU and Canada on Friday are Lukashenko's chief of staff, the head of the country's KGB secret service, and the leader's press officer.

The EU and Canada rejected the results of the August 9 election and have said they do not regard Lukashenko as the legitimate president.

