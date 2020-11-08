Minsk, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden on his victory, saying she hopes the two can meet soon.

"The whole world watched the elections in the United States -- a country with a functioning democracy," Tikhanovskaya wrote on her Telegram channel on Saturday.

"This was a real race of ideas, programmes and teams, unlike Belarus, where votes at elections were simply stolen, in the United States the vote of every voter was taken into account," she added.

Tikhanovskaya, who is now in exile in EU member Lithuania, ran against Belarus strongman president Alexander Lukashenko in an August 9 presidential vote.

The re-election of Kremlin-backed Lukashenko sparked historic protests that were met with a violent police crackdown.

Tens of thousands have protested every Sunday in Belarus for three months, demanding that Lukashenko, 66, hand over power to Tikhanovskaya, who says she was the true winner of the election.

Tikhanovskaya said she believed Biden will "soon meet with the fairly elected president of the new, free Belarus", adding that many Belarusians living in the United States voted for him.

Earlier Saturday, Lukashenko called the US vote a "mockery of democracy" and said he doesn't expect relations with Washington to change no matter the election outcome.

Political novice Tikhanovskaya, 38, has gained the support of several Western leaders, who have refused to recognise the Belarusian election results.

The European Union has imposed sanctions on Lukashenko and his allies over vote-rigging and police violence.

With Lukashenko refusing to step down and the opposition unable to force his resignation, the political situation appears to have reached an impasse.