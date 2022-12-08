UrduPoint.com

Beleaguered Indian Journal Rana Ayyub Receives US's Highest Press Freedom Award

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Beleaguered Indian journal Rana Ayyub receives US's highest press freedom award

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Indian journalist Rana Ayyub, an outspoken critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anti-Muslim rhetoric and policies, Wednesday night received the prestigious John Aubuchon award conferred on her by the National Press Club of Washington DC, the Club's highest honour for press freedom.

Ms Ayyub, a columnist with the Washington Post, has been facing harassment and threats for her critical reporting of the Modi government. The Post issued a full-page advertisement earlier this year in support of Ms Ayyub, saying "the free press is under attack in India".

After her name was announced in July 2022, Ms Ayyub dedicated the award to her colleagues who are languishing in different prisons across the country. "Dedicating this to my colleagues Mohd Zubair, Siddique Kappan, and Asif Sultan incarcerated for speaking truth to power," she had said.

In her acceptance speech on Wednesday, Rana Ayyub said that there is no free press in India anymore. "I'm here, trying to feel less alone at a time I feel very lonely" she said "I happen to be a Muslim and a woman. How dare I speak? ... Thank you for making me feel less alone & isolated." She further added.

Related Topics

India Attack Prime Minister Washington Narendra Modi July Women Muslim Post Government

Recent Stories

e-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 135 Billion Revenue Throug ..

E-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 135 Billion Revenue Through 24 Million Transactions

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia agree to increase bilateral ties ..

Pakistan, Bosnia agree to increase bilateral ties in diverse areas

2 hours ago
 PM says Pakistan ready to play its part for reviva ..

PM says Pakistan ready to play its part for revival of SAARC

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th December 2022

4 hours ago
 US Senate Panel Approves Biden's Nominee for Ambas ..

US Senate Panel Approves Biden's Nominee for Ambassador to Russia - Spokesman

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.