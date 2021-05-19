UrduPoint.com
Belgian Authorities Rescue 49 Migrants Found Off Coast

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 03:50 PM

Belgian authorities rescue 49 migrants found off coast

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Belgian authorities on Wednesday rescued 49 mainly Vietnamese migrants who were attempting a sea crossing to Britain, apparently from France, the Bruges prosecutor's office said.

"They were in good health but some had mild symptoms of hypothermia," the statement said, explaining that the boat had taken on water and was "in distress" when it was spotted.

