Belgian Authorities Rescue 49 Migrants Found Off Coast
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 03:50 PM
Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Belgian authorities on Wednesday rescued 49 mainly Vietnamese migrants who were attempting a sea crossing to Britain, apparently from France, the Bruges prosecutor's office said.
"They were in good health but some had mild symptoms of hypothermia," the statement said, explaining that the boat had taken on water and was "in distress" when it was spotted.