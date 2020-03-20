UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgian Borders Shut To Non-essential Travel

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 11:50 PM

Belgian borders shut to non-essential travel

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Belgium became the latest European country to close its borders to contain the coronavirus Friday, shutting them to all but freight and travellers deemed to be on essential business.

Interior minister Pieter De Crem said the decision had been taken after talks with Belgium's neighbours, Britain, France, Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

Belgians still abroad will be allowed to return home, but other travellers will need an official document to prove their trip is necessary for key services like national security, health care or working for the European Union.

Related Topics

Business France European Union Germany Luxembourg Belgium Netherlands All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns killing of two ERC employees in Aden

26 minutes ago

US Capital Registers First Death From COVID-19 - H ..

46 minutes ago

Paris Police to Increase Monitoring for Quarantine ..

47 minutes ago

Coronavirus Pandemic Hurts Tourism in Estonia, Tur ..

48 minutes ago

Greece Stops Tourist Trips to Islands to Curb Spre ..

48 minutes ago

Quaid-i-Azam University establishes Anti Corona Re ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.