Belgian borders shut to non-essential travel

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Belgium became the latest European country to close its borders to contain the coronavirus Friday, shutting them to all but freight and travellers deemed to be on essential business.

Interior minister Pieter De Crem said the decision had been taken after talks with Belgium's neighbours, Britain, France, Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

Belgians still abroad will be allowed to return home, but other travellers will need an official document to prove their trip is necessary for key services like national security, health care or working for the European Union.