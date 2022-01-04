Belgian Clement appointed Monaco coach

Monaco, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Belgian Philippe Clement has been named as Monaco's new coach, taking over from the sacked Niko Kovac, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday.

Former Bayern boss Kovac was fired last week with the Principality side sixth in the table, 17 points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Clement, 47, heads to Stade Louis II on a deal until June 2024 after two seasons with Belgian champions Club Brugge.