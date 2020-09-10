Brussels, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Torn from their parents, brought up in a convent then abandoned when the Belgian Congo gained independence.

Five mixed-race women, among the last living witnesses to one of the darkest chapters in Europe's colonial history in Africa, are now seeking justice.

Lea, Monique, Noelle, Simone and Marie-Jose are now more than 70 years old, mothers and grandmothers in their own right, but they can never forget their childhoods.

Now they have filed suit in Belgium demanding reparations from central Africa's former colonial power for a "crime against humanity".

The first procedural hearing takes place Thursday in Brussels.

Belgium apologised to the mixed-race descendants of its white colonists in 2019 -- but it will take more than that to heal the harm done.

"My father was Portuguese. He went to his country for a holiday. The trip was long. When he came back, he couldn't find me because the Belgian state had kidnapped me.

I was two years old," Lea Tavares Mujinga, 74, told AFP.

"I was placed in the convent of Katende, in Kasai province, like other children before me. My mother was Congolese, two children were taken away from her." When she arrived, the nuns took her clothes and dressed her in a "rough little dress", she recalls at her daughter's home in the suburbs of Brussels.

In the mornings, there was no bread or milk, but only rice prepared with palm oil -- "I couldn't eat it".

She had no bed but a woven mat and a thin blanket.

The children were not beaten or abused, they could go to school, and some even become attached to the their hosts at the convent.

But, "in retrospect, having become a mother and grandmother, we tell ourselves that it wasn't normal. How did we manage to cope?"Malnutrition has left her with after-effects from which she still suffers.