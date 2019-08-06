UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgian Cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht Dead After Poland Crash

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 01:40 AM

Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht dead after Poland crash

Warsaw, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht died in hospital on Monday at the age of 22 after crashing at the Tour of Poland, his team announced.

"The biggest tragedy possible that could happen to the family, friends and teammates of Bjorg has happened... Rest in peace Bjorg," Lotto-Soudal tweeted.

Polish news website Onet reported Lambrecht collided with a concrete structure around 30 kilometres (19 miles) into the race after it suddenly began to rain.

He was resuscitated on the spot, then taken in a critical condition to a hospital in the southern city of Rybnik, where he died on the operating table, according to Onet.

German Pascal Ackermann, who was handed the stage three victory after the win was taken from Fabio Jakobsen for an irregular sprint heading into the finish line, paid tribute to Lambrecht.

"Today, the result of the race doesn't matter," Ackermann said.

"I was devastated to hear today's tragic news and I would like to personally send my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Bjorg Lambrecht and everyone at Lotto-Soudal," he added.

Alejandro Valverde, the world road race champion in 2018, echoed Ackermann's comments on Twitter.

"Deeply sorry for the loss of Bjorg Lambrecht, a cyclist who had demonstrated a lot in a few years," the Spaniard said.

"My deepest condolences to family, friends and team," he added.

Ackermann's advantage is 12 seconds ahead of second-placed Fernando Gaviria after the 150.5km run between Chorzow and Zabrze.

Related Topics

World Twitter Road Died Poland 2018 Family From Race

Recent Stories

Dale Steyn announces Test match cricket retirement

56 minutes ago

UAE condemns terrorist attack outside National Can ..

56 minutes ago

UAE champions excel at World Para Athletics Junior ..

1 hour ago

Foreign Minister urges UN to intervene over IoK si ..

1 hour ago

Brighton sign French striker Maupay from Brentford ..

2 hours ago

Trump condemns racism, white supremacy after US ma ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.