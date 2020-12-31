UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgian Dies In Swiss Avalanche: Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 12:10 AM

Belgian dies in Swiss avalanche: police

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :A Belgian man cross-country skiing in the Swiss Alps has been killed in an avalanche, police said Wednesday.

The 50-year-old had been hit by an avalanche in the southern Swiss canton of Wallis on Tuesday, but poor weather prevented rescue services from finding him until Wednesday, regional police said in a statement.

Before the accident, the man had been skiing with his wife near the Les Louerettes region.

Around noon, she had decided to turn back, and he had continued on alone.

When he failed to return, she sounded the alarm.

Rescue workers quickly found a large avalanche measuring 1.5 kilometres in length and 740 metres across (5,000 x 2,400 feet), but could not locate the skier.

They resumed the search on Wednesday, and finally located the man at an altitude of 2,906 metres (9,534 feet), under a blanket of snow, the statement said.

Related Topics

Accident Weather Police Snow Poor Wife Man Canton From

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy highlights excellence and best pract ..

46 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on Aden Air ..

2 hours ago

US House Forms Committee to Tackle Vast Wealth Dis ..

36 minutes ago

Initial Round of Coronavirus Vaccinations for US F ..

36 minutes ago

Leaders sign Brexit deal as UK MPs approve ratific ..

36 minutes ago

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry welcomes ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.