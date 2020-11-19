UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgian Football Clubs' Revenues Already Halved In 2020: League

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 11:20 PM

Belgian football clubs' revenues already halved in 2020: league

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Belgium's professional football teams have already lost half of their revenues in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and expect to be hit hard this season, the country's Pro League said on Thursday.

"Comparison between March-September 2019 and the same period this year shows a loss of 275 million Euros ($325.9 million) or around 50 percent" the Belgian top flight in a statement.

The league added that around 80 percent of these losses came between July and September, saying that clubs had lost almost all matchday income with stadiums closed for games, while their fixed costs remain in place.

These numbers refer to the 18 clubs in the Pro League and the three professional teams -- Westerlo, Lommel and Royal Union Saint-Gilloise -- who currently play in the second division, the league told AFP.

As well as empty stadiums, clubs have been hit by a crash in sponsorship revenues and a slump in the outgoing transfer of players.

Belgium has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, with over 15,000 deaths and nearly 550,000 cases among a population of 11.5 million.

The country's government has ordered a second lockdown that is expected to last until at least mid-December, with no professional sports events allowed to admit spectators.

Related Topics

Football Sports Same July September 2019 2020 All Government Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank&#039;s total assets up 2 pct to A ..

22 minutes ago

Fourth annual FinTech Abu Dhabi Festival starts No ..

52 minutes ago

TLP Chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi passes away

55 minutes ago

US House Republicans Rebuke Washington, DC Mayor f ..

17 minutes ago

US government recommends not traveling over Thanks ..

17 minutes ago

Serie A agrees to joins forces with investor group ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.