UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgian Giant Solvay To Shut Two UK And US Plants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 01:50 PM

Belgian giant Solvay to shut two UK and US plants

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Belgian chemical giant Solvay announced Friday it will close composite materials plants in Britain and the United States and cut around 570 jobs, 20 percent of its global workforce.

The firm had already lost business due to reduced production of the troubled Boeing 737 MAX airliner and is now facing "significant headwinds" because of the coronavirus epidemic, it said.

Factories will cease production in Manchester, northwest England, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, and total company headcount will be reduced worldwide.

"The decision to part company with employees is never one that we take lightly," Solvay chief executive CEO Ilham Kadri said, in a company statement.

"The steps we are taking are necessary to adapt to the dynamic environment and ensure Solvay is competitive and strongly positioned to meet our customers' needs as growth eventually resumes, which it will.

" Solvay is one of Belgium's biggest firms and employs 24,100 employees in 64 countries, reporting 10.2 billion Euros ($11 billion) in net sales in 2019.

But many of its clients are feeling the pain of the coronavirus slump, and US planemaker Boeing has seen many orders from the 737 MAX cancelled following two deadly crashes.

"The current crisis has triggered an industry-wide reduction in expected demand in civil aircraft build rates for the near term," Solvay said.

The company has said at the end of February that it planned to cut 350 jobs around the world by the end of next year, but will now "accelerate existing efficiency plans."

Related Topics

World Business Company Manchester Tulsa Belgium United States February 2019 From Billion Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Asian markets mixed at end of a uneasy week

19 minutes ago

MNA Munir Orakzai fell ill during NA session today

34 minutes ago

Belgian giant Solvay to shut two UK and US plants

20 minutes ago

Locust attack damages crops badly in Muzaffargarh

20 minutes ago

European equities rebound in early deals

20 minutes ago

CSTO Chief Says Bloc's Expansion Possible, Yet Iss ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.