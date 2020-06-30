UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgian King Expresses 'deepest Regrets' Over DR Congo Colonial Past

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 11:20 AM

Belgian king expresses 'deepest regrets' over DR Congo colonial past

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Belgium's King Philippe expressed his "deepest regrets" for the harm done during Belgian colonial rule in DR Congo, in a first for his country.

"I want to express my deepest regrets for these wounds of the past whose pain is reawakened today by the discrimination still present in our societies," Philippe said Tuesday in a letter to Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi to mark the country's 60th independence anniversary.

Related Topics

Independence Congo

Recent Stories

Six players eligible to join side in Worcester fol ..

23 seconds ago

UAE Press: UAE’s food security strategies fruitf ..

36 minutes ago

OFID finances major transport project in Belize

36 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 30, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Colombian manager Pinto to take charge of UAE nati ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.