Belgian king expresses 'deepest regrets' over DR Congo colonial past

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Belgium's King Philippe expressed his "deepest regrets" for the harm done during Belgian colonial rule in DR Congo, in a first for his country.

"I want to express my deepest regrets for these wounds of the past whose pain is reawakened today by the discrimination still present in our societies," Philippe said Tuesday in a letter to Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi to mark the country's 60th independence anniversary.