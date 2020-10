Brussels, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :A Belgian artist has won her long legal battle to be confirmed as the daughter of former king Albert II and thus a princess, her lawyer said Thursday.

Delphine Boel, 52, becomes Delphine Saxe-Cobourg after the Brussels appeal court endorsed the results of a DNA test, lawyer Marc Uyttendaele told AFP.