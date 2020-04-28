UrduPoint.com
Belgian League Again Delays Vote On Ending Season

Belgian league again delays vote on ending season

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The Belgian Pro League said on Monday it had again deferred a decision on whether to end a season in limbo because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After a general meeting, the league announced that the decision had been put back until May 4.

The board of directors of the Pro League recommended on April 2 that the league be declared over, but this needed to be approved at a general meeting. One was scheduled for April 15 and then postponed first until April 24 and then to Monday.

The Pro League and the Belgian football federation said they want to know the position of the government before making a final decision.

A resumption seems impossible, however, as the Belgian government has banned all mass gatherings until August 31, and a match even behind closed doors would mobilise at least 400 people, according to the Belgian football federation.

If the league is declared over, leaders Club Brugge would be declared champions with 11 matches unplayed.

