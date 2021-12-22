UrduPoint.com

Belgian Military In Five-day Battle Against Cyberattack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 12:20 AM

Belgian military in five-day battle against cyberattack

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Belgian military said on Tuesday it had been hit with a cyberattack five days ago and was still battling to restore affected parts of its system.

Military spokesman Olivier Severin told AFP that elements hit by last Thursday's attack, which contaminated services connected to the internet, were still being analysed and restored.

Severin did not name any group suspected of the attack and gave no further details of the systems involved.

The attackers are believed to have targeted a vulnerability in Log4j, a logging library that keeps track of events on a system.

The flaw, which was publicised earlier this month, was labelled "the single biggest, most critical vulnerability of the last decade" by US cybersecurity firm Tenable.

It can allow attackers to take control of a machine, move around the victim's network and deploy ransomware and spyware.

The Belgian military imposed "quarantine measures" to "contain the infected elements", Severin told the Belga press agency on Monday.

Log4j is a common piece of code and the vulnerability has led to widespread concern, but no other attacks on major companies or institutions have yet been reported.

Related Topics

Attack Internet

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguish ..

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguished model of precautionary meas ..

39 minutes ago
 FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena g ..

FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena garners global acclaim

39 minutes ago
 Scottish, Welsh sport to be 'spectator-free' to co ..

Scottish, Welsh sport to be 'spectator-free' to combat Omicron

8 minutes ago
 Germany's Scholz voices 'concern' over Ukraine in ..

Germany's Scholz voices 'concern' over Ukraine in call with Putin

8 minutes ago
 Putin urges Marcon to end 'discrimination' against ..

Putin urges Marcon to end 'discrimination' against RT broadcaster

8 minutes ago
 Armed groups deploy in Libya capital

Armed groups deploy in Libya capital

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.