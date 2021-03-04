Belgian PM backs return of jihadists' children

Brussels, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Belgium must do everything it can to ensure the safe return of Belgian jihadists' children being held in Kurdish-controlled camps in northern Syria, Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said Thursday.

De Croo warned that conditions in the camps, packed with detainees since the territorial defeat of the Islamic State group, were deteriorating and those under 12 years old must be allowed to come home.