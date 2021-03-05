UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgian PM Backs Return Of Jihadists' Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

Belgian PM backs return of jihadists' children

Brussels, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Belgium must do everything it can to ensure the safe return of Belgian jihadists' children being held in Kurdish-controlled camps in northern Syria, Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said Thursday.

De Croo warned that conditions in the two camps, packed with detainees since the territorial defeat of the Islamic State (IS) group, were deteriorating and those under 12 years old must be allowed to come home.

He warned of the risk of the children being radicalised in the camps.

"In these camps there are the terrorists of tomorrow and we cannot permit that," he told parliament.

"These children, we must do all we can to get them out," he said.

The prime minister said there were around 30 children under the age of 12 concerned.

He also said the situation of 13 Belgian women being held in the camps would be examined "case by case", adding that nine of them had already been convicted by Belgian courts and four were targets of international arrest warrants.

"It's clear the situation of the mothers is also of concern," he said.

A UN expert in early February warned that "inhumane" treatment was meted out in the camps, where 64,000 people were being held, most of them women and children.

Belgium and France are among the main European countries from which the biggest number of jihadist fighters left to join IS when Syria's war broke out in 2011.

Since then, both countries have been targeted in attacks claimed by IS, including one in Brussels in 2016 in which 32 were killed, and one in Paris in 2015 in which jihadists murdered 130 people.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Syria Parliament France Brussels Paris Belgium February Women 2016 2015 All From

Recent Stories

Israel starts vaccinating Palestinians with work p ..

17 minutes ago

How vaccines became ammunition in global diplomacy ..

17 minutes ago

US won't reach 'maximum employment' this year: Pow ..

19 minutes ago

Asad Umar reviews work on Rawalpindi Ring Road

20 minutes ago

Alleged Bandits Kidnap Over Sixty People From Loca ..

43 minutes ago

UN must impose 'global arms embargo', sanctions on ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.