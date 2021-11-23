Belgian PM, ministers quarantine after French PM gets Covid

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and four of his ministers went into quarantine on Monday after French Prime Minister Jean Castex tested positive for Covid-19, a government statement said.

"They will also take PCR tests and will remain in quarantine until the test results come back negative," the statement said, hours after they attended a meeting with Castex and other senior French officials.