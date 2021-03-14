UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgian Police Hold Suspects After Looting During BLM Protest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Belgian police hold suspects after looting during BLM protest

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Belgian police said Sunday they arrested around 10 people from among 200-300 looters who clashed with police on the fringes of a Black Lives Matters protest in Liege.

A total of 36 officers were injured during Saturday's clashes, one of whom was still being treated in hospital, said Liege police chief Christian Beaupere.

The violence happened on the fringes of a demonstration called to protest an incident on Monday in Liege, when officers arrested a woman of Congolese origin for "rebellion".

Officers were working to identify other members of the group that looted and vandalised shops in the city centre, Beaupere added, speaking at a news conference beside city mayor Willy Demeyer.

Beaupere stressed the organised nature of the looting and the violence the offenders had unleashed.

Those arrested came not just from the eastern city of Liege and its outskirts, but from the capital Brussels.

Most of those detained were between 20 and 30 years of age, but there was also one minor, he added.

Demeyer expressed his support for the police and promised support for the businesses hit by the vandalism and looting.

He said he and Beaupere would be attending a meeting Friday with members of the city's sub-Saharan community, to try to build bridges.

The woman arrested Monday has filed an official complaint accusing the police of violence and racism, a charge the force has rejected, saying she had resisted arrest.

Video footage of the incident shows two officers pinning her to the ground as others prevent members of the public from intervening.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Police Liege Brussels Turkish Lira Women Sunday Christian From

Recent Stories

Two sports establishments to shut, 6 fined for flo ..

46 minutes ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches latest routes from Abu ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Customs foils smuggling of 3 million Captago ..

46 minutes ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi inaugurates Mohamed bin Zayed Fiel ..

1 hour ago

DEWA, WGEO to organise 7th World Green Energy Summ ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on the Special T ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.