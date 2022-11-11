Belgian police officer killed in Brussels knife attack

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :A Belgian police officer was killed Thursday in a knife attack in Brussels, authorities said, with officials probing the motive of the assailant.

A judicial source told AFP there was "a suspicion" that terrorism could have been the reason for the assault, but investigators have yet to gather evidence to substantiate it.

Local media reported that an assailant stabbed two officers in the area around the city's Gare du Nord railway station at around 1815 GMT before being shot in the legs and abdomen by another police patrol.

One of the police officers reportedly died of his wounds after being stabbed in the neck and the other officer and perpetrator were hospitalised.

"Our police officers risk their lives every day to ensure the safety of our citizens. Today's drama demonstrates this once again," Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo wrote on Twitter.

"My thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased officer. My sincere hope is that his hospitalised colleague will be well."