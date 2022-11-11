UrduPoint.com

Belgian Police Officer Killed In Brussels Knife Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Belgian police officer killed in Brussels knife attack

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :A Belgian police officer was killed Thursday in a knife attack in Brussels, authorities said, with officials probing the motive of the assailant.

A judicial source told AFP there was "a suspicion" that terrorism could have been the reason for the assault, but investigators have yet to gather evidence to substantiate it.

Local media reported that an assailant stabbed two officers in the area around the city's Gare du Nord railway station at around 1815 GMT before being shot in the legs and abdomen by another police patrol.

One of the police officers reportedly died of his wounds after being stabbed in the neck and the other officer and perpetrator were hospitalised.

"Our police officers risk their lives every day to ensure the safety of our citizens. Today's drama demonstrates this once again," Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo wrote on Twitter.

"My thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased officer. My sincere hope is that his hospitalised colleague will be well."

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Police Twitter Died Brussels Nord Family Media

Recent Stories

Ronaldo leads Portugal squad searching for first W ..

Ronaldo leads Portugal squad searching for first World Cup

1 hour ago
 Some Training Required for Ukrainians to Use Aveng ..

Some Training Required for Ukrainians to Use Avenger Air Defense System - Pentag ..

1 hour ago
 Governor Sindh inquires health of ailing mother of ..

Governor Sindh inquires health of ailing mother of Dr. Khalid Maqbool

2 hours ago
 Inflation to be reduced, financial matters stabili ..

Inflation to be reduced, financial matters stabilized in next four months: Khurr ..

2 hours ago
 Argentina unchanged for Wales Autumn Nations Serie ..

Argentina unchanged for Wales Autumn Nations Series Test

2 hours ago
 US Dealing With Senior Level Russians to Stay in C ..

US Dealing With Senior Level Russians to Stay in Close Contact on Griner Case - ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.