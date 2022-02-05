Belgian Van Gils wins Saudi Tour

AlUla, Saudi Arabia, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Belgian rider Maxim Van Gils won the Saudi Tour after a fifth and final stage in the old town of Al-Ula won by Dylan Groenewegen on Saturday.

Lotto rider Van Gils, 22, sealed victory after winning Friday's fourth stage, finishing 20th on the final day after the 138km run which suited the sprinters.

Bike Exchange's Gorenewegen sprinted to first place, the Dutch rider adding final day honours to his stage three win, just ahead of Britain's Daniel McLay and Italy's Davide Ballerini, among a peloton of 40 riders.

Overall, Van Gils beat Colombian Santiago Buitrago of Bahra for the title by 36 seconds with Portugal's Rui Costa of the UAE team third at 48sec in the second edition of the race organised by the ASO group who oversee the Tour de France.

Fifth stage standings: 1. Dylan Groenewegen (NED/BIK) 2hr 56min 10sec, 2. Daniel McLay (GBR/ARK) s.t., 3. Davide Ballerini (ITA/QST) s.t., 4. Fernando Gaviria (COL/UAE) s.t., 5. Danny Van Poppel (NED/Bora) s.tFinal overall standings:1. Maxim Van Gils (BEL/Lotto) 20hr 05min 48sec, 2. Santiago Buitrago (COL/BAH) at 36sec, 3. Rui Costa (POR/UAE) 48, 4. Tim Declercq (BEL/QST) 52, 5. Danny Van Poppel (NED/BOR) 54