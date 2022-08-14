Belgian Vandoorne wins Formula E title as Mercedes bow out on top

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Stoffel Vandoorne clinched the Formula E world driver's title on Sunday after finishing second in the final race of the season in Seoul.

His Mercedes team won the constructors' title for the second year in a row to give them the perfect send off as this was their last ever Formula E race after selling their series team to Formula 1 rivals McLaren.

Swiss Edoardo Mortara in a Venturi won the race to take third in the championship behind Belgian Vandoorne and New Zealander Mitch Evans in a Jaguar.

"It's the best feeling ever," said Vandoorne, a 30-year-old former Formula 1 driver.

"It's been a great season and the team has done a great job. Mitch and Edoardo have been pushing me all season but it's all been about consistency. They have more wins than me but I have more podiums." Although he has only won once this season, in Monaco, Vandoorne scored points in 15 of the 16 races and finished on the podium seven times.

He succeeds his teammate, Dutchman Nyck de Vries as champion.

The "Gen2" single-seaters will make way next year, the ninth season of the championship to "Gen3" cars that will be lighter, more powerful and run longer.

While Mercedes exit the e-stage Maserati have announced it will join Formula E next season.

Raced on urban circuits, Formula E is the counterpart of F1 but with fully electric cars, while Formula 1 cars use hybrid combustion engines.

Results from the Seoul E-Prix 1. Edoardo Mortara (SUI/Venturi) 53min 31.680sec, 2. Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL/Mercedes) at 3.756 sec, 3. Jake Dennis (GBR/Andretti) 6.649, 4. Robin Frijns (NED/Envision) 7.021, 5. Oliver Askew (USA/Andretti) 7.850, 6. Jean-Eric Vergne (FRA/DS-Techeetah) 9.741, 7. Mitch Evans (NZL/Jaguar) +10.243, 8. Nick Cassidy (NZL/Envision) 14.208, 9. Sebastien Buemi (SUI/Nissan) 16.629, 10. Antonio Felix da Costa (PRT/DS-Techeetah) 22.226 Final world championship standings (after 16 races) 1. Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) 213 points, 2. Mitch Evans (NZL) 180, 3. Edoardo Mortara (SUI) 169, 4. Jean-Eric Vergne (FRA) 144, 5. Lucas di Grassi (BRA/Venturi) 126Final constructors' standings1. Mercedes 319 points, 2. Venturi 295, 3. DS-Techeetah 266, 4. Jaguar 231, 5. Envision 194