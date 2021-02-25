UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgians Warned To Shun Mask Distributed By Government

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 11:20 PM

Belgians warned to shun mask distributed by government

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Belgian health authorities have warned citizens to stop using millions of cloth facemasks distributed by the Federal government last year to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

A letter from health minister Frank Vandenbroucke, made public by the CSS national health council, says masks made in Asia by the Luxembourg firm Avrox may contain toxic materials.

In June last year, Belgium's central government procured 15 million Avrox masks and made them available free via private pharmacies to help protect its 11.

5 million people.

But local communes were distributing masks directly to households and many private enterprises were selling them, reportedly meaning only a third of the federal models were used.

Now, following complaints from rival Belgian manufacturers, the CSS is investigating whether the masks are contaminated with toxic nanoparticles of silver and with titanium dioxide.

The Luxembourg firm insists that it followed all appropriate safety protocols, but Belgian authorities are recommending the masks be avoided while the probe continues.

Related Topics

Luxembourg Belgium May June CSS Silver All From Government Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK Crown Prince visits IDEX, NAVDEX 2021

22 minutes ago

Nigeria Scales Up COVID-19 Surveillance Effort by ..

8 minutes ago

Armenia Prime Minister Pashinyan: from protest her ..

26 minutes ago

Governor lauds efforts of Pakistan Coast Guard for ..

9 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 25 more positive for COVID-19

9 minutes ago

AstraZeneca Delays Vaccine Shipment to Estonia for ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.