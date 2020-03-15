Belgium advises against all foreign travel amid coronavirus

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Belgium's government on Saturday advised citizens against all travel abroad, warning that they risked being trapped as the coronavirus epidemic forces countries to close borders and airlines to cancel flights.

The World Health Organization has declared Europe the new epicentre of the pandemic and Belgium is among many countries to have imposed restrictions on everyday life to try to slow the spread of the virus.

Unlike some of its fellow EU states, Belgium has not closed its borders but it is now urging people not to leave the country.

"Many (countries) have put in place mandatory quarantine measures or have closed their borders. As a result normal border crossing can no longer be guaranteed.

Many airlines are also drastically reducing the number of flights they offer," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Consequently, the risk that Belgian citizens get stuck in a foreign country is becoming a lot higher. We therefore advise against any travel abroad." In an effort to stem the spread of the virus, the Belgian government has closed schools, cancelled all sporting and cultural events and shuttered bars and restaurants.

The historic Grand Place in central Brussels, normally bustling with tourists and shoppers, was largely empty on Saturday.

Coronavirus has now infected more than 140,000 globally and killed more than 5,000, with Spain now emerging as a major hotspot with over 1,500 new cases in just 24 hours.