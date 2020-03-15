UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium Advises Against All Foreign Travel Amid Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 02:00 AM

Belgium advises against all foreign travel amid coronavirus

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Belgium's government on Saturday advised citizens against all travel abroad, warning that they risked being trapped as the coronavirus epidemic forces countries to close borders and airlines to cancel flights.

The World Health Organization has declared Europe the new epicentre of the pandemic and Belgium is among many countries to have imposed restrictions on everyday life to try to slow the spread of the virus.

Unlike some of its fellow EU states, Belgium has not closed its borders but it is now urging people not to leave the country.

"Many (countries) have put in place mandatory quarantine measures or have closed their borders. As a result normal border crossing can no longer be guaranteed.

Many airlines are also drastically reducing the number of flights they offer," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Consequently, the risk that Belgian citizens get stuck in a foreign country is becoming a lot higher. We therefore advise against any travel abroad." In an effort to stem the spread of the virus, the Belgian government has closed schools, cancelled all sporting and cultural events and shuttered bars and restaurants.

The historic Grand Place in central Brussels, normally bustling with tourists and shoppers, was largely empty on Saturday.

Coronavirus has now infected more than 140,000 globally and killed more than 5,000, with Spain now emerging as a major hotspot with over 1,500 new cases in just 24 hours.

Related Topics

World Europe Brussels Spain Belgium Turkish Lira Border All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

One more COVID-19 case announced in UAE

19 minutes ago

Entertainment destinations temporarily closed in A ..

33 minutes ago

UAE Football Association postpones U-19 competitio ..

1 hour ago

Safe, stable environment well established in UAE t ..

2 hours ago

US Snap-Back Sanctions Cost Iran $200Bln - Rouhani

2 hours ago

Business Continuity Readiness Guidelines launched ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.