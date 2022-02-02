Belgium announces new measures to tackle energy price hike

BRUSSELS, Feb. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) --:The Federal government of Belgium adopted new measures late on Monday to support households that have been squeezed by the recent spike in gas and energy prices.

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said at a press conference on Tuesday that the new measures would include a reduction in value-added tax (VAT) from 21 percent to six percent on electricity for all households from March 1 through June 30.

However, the measures were lambasted by the opposition parties, which said they fell short of expectations.

"No measure has been taken concerning gas, which makes up the biggest expense on the energy bill, and nothing for fuel oil," said Francois De Smet, president of the liberal DeFI party.

The second measure, a one-time heating grant of 100 Euros (112 U.S. Dollars) to be given to all Belgian households, is just a "drop in the ocean," according to Peter De Roover, leader of the parliamentary group of the Flemish nationalist New Flemish Alliance (N-VA) party.