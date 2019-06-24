Belgium arrests man suspected of plotting attack against US embassy

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Belgian counter-terror police have arrested a man suspected of plotting an attack against the US embassy in Brussels, Federal prosecutors said Monday.

Security forces on Saturday arrested a man following "converging signs raising fears of an attack against the US embassy," the prosecutor's office said.

"The suspect has been detained for an alleged attempted attack within a terrorist context and preparation of a terrorist offence," it said in a statement.

The suspect identified only as M.G. appeared Monday morning before an investigating judge who ordered him held in the case, it added.

The suspect denies any involvement in the alleged plot.