Belgium Bans Non-essential Foreign Trips From Wednesday
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 12:00 AM
Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Belgium will ban non-essential trips out of the country from Wednesday in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections, especially highly contagious variants, a government official said.
The official spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity ahead of a media conference by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, who was to present details of the ban.