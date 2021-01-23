UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium Bans Non-essential Foreign Trips From Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Belgium bans non-essential foreign trips from Wednesday

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Belgium will ban non-essential trips out of the country from Wednesday in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections, especially highly contagious variants, a government official said.

The official spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity ahead of a media conference by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, who was to present details of the ban.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Belgium Media From Government

Recent Stories

Country's economy strengthens swiftly as compared ..

37 minutes ago

South Korea's GL Rapha to Start Delivery of Russia ..

38 minutes ago

Senate approves Biden&#039;s Secretary of Defense ..

1 hour ago

WHO, Pfizer strike Covax deal for 40 mn Covid vacc ..

32 minutes ago

New US Defense Secretary, NATO Chief to Speak by P ..

32 minutes ago

Al Dhafra Festival concludes 14th edition

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.