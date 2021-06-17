UrduPoint.com
Belgium Beat Denmark To Qualify For Euro 2020 Last 16

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 11:20 PM

Belgium beat Denmark to qualify for Euro 2020 last 16

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Kevin De Bruyne scored the winner as Belgium beat Denmark 2-1 in Copenhagen on Thursday to reach the knockout stage of Euro 2020, as fans and players at the Parken Stadium showed their support for Christian Eriksen.

Yussuf Poulsen gave the hosts a second-minute lead, but De Bruyne came off the bench at half-time to make his first appearance of the tournament after injury and teed up Thorgan Hazard to equalise before drilling in a fine strike.

The match was paused after 10 minutes for a minute's applause for Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest in the Danes' game against Finland last weekend.

