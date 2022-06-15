UrduPoint.com

Belgium Claims Second Victory Over Poland In UEFA Nations League

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Belgium claims second victory over Poland in UEFA Nations League

WARSAW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Thanks to Michy Batshuayi, Belgium edged Poland 1-0 in the UEFA Nations League in front of the 58,000 capacity crowd at the National Stadium in Warsaw on Tuesday evening.

It's the second victory for Belgium, who thus sits in the second place in Group A4 with seven points, three less than the Netherlands. Poland is third with four points.

As Robert Lewandowski and his teammates wanted to take revenge on Belgiam after losing 6-1 to Roberto Martinez's men in the previous meet, the visitors, however, needed just 16 minutes to take the lead. Youri Tielemans' perfect cross allowed Michy Batshuayi to find an opener with a powerful header near post.

Then Belgium kept possession to control the match. Poland responded before the break but Nicola Zalewski missed the target from close range after a stunning Lewandowski cross from the right wing.

In the second half, the hosts tried to take the initiative as goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny denied Leandro Trossard with a perfect save to keep Poland in the game with eight minutes to go.

In the closing stages, Czeslaw Michniewicz's player took the full risk to find an equalizer. Substitute striker Karol Swiderski could have become Poland's hero but the 25-year-old's powerful header hit the woodwork in the 90th minute.

It's the first time in 22 outings that Poland failed to score.

Related Topics

Warsaw Lead Belgium Poland Netherlands Post From

Recent Stories

Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan's keen desire to streng ..

Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan's keen desire to strengthen bilateral ties with Iran

23 minutes ago
 Air pollution can cut 2 years off the global life ..

Air pollution can cut 2 years off the global life expectancy

1 hour ago
 Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from ..

Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from today

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support ar ..

Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support army's decision: Sheikh Rashid

2 hours ago
 FIA files case against PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi

FIA files case against PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Ambassador Masood Khan visits White House ..

Pakistan Ambassador Masood Khan visits White House for official photograph with ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.