Belgium claims second victory over Poland in UEFA Nations League

WARSAW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Thanks to Michy Batshuayi, Belgium edged Poland 1-0 in the UEFA Nations League in front of the 58,000 capacity crowd at the National Stadium in Warsaw on Tuesday evening.

It's the second victory for Belgium, who thus sits in the second place in Group A4 with seven points, three less than the Netherlands. Poland is third with four points.

As Robert Lewandowski and his teammates wanted to take revenge on Belgiam after losing 6-1 to Roberto Martinez's men in the previous meet, the visitors, however, needed just 16 minutes to take the lead. Youri Tielemans' perfect cross allowed Michy Batshuayi to find an opener with a powerful header near post.

Then Belgium kept possession to control the match. Poland responded before the break but Nicola Zalewski missed the target from close range after a stunning Lewandowski cross from the right wing.

In the second half, the hosts tried to take the initiative as goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny denied Leandro Trossard with a perfect save to keep Poland in the game with eight minutes to go.

In the closing stages, Czeslaw Michniewicz's player took the full risk to find an equalizer. Substitute striker Karol Swiderski could have become Poland's hero but the 25-year-old's powerful header hit the woodwork in the 90th minute.

It's the first time in 22 outings that Poland failed to score.