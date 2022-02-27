Belgium closes airspace to Russian airlines: PM

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Belgium is closing its airspace to Russian flights, the country's prime minister said on Sunday, adding to a growing number of EU countries that have done the same.

"Belgium has decided to close its airspace to all Russian airlines," Prime Minister Alexander De Croo tweeted.

"Our European skies are open skies. They're open for those who connect people, not for those who seek to brutally aggress."