UrduPoint.com

Belgium Closes Entertainment Venues As Omicron Spreads

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 12:00 AM

Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spreads

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Belgium's government on Wednesday announced concert halls, cinemas and other entertainment venues would have to close from the weekend as Omicron cases increased.

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told a media conference that while overall Covid infections were down 60 percent from where they were three weeks ago, worryingly three out of 10 positive tests were now of the Omicron variant.

"We have to be more careful than ever in this period where there are many uncertainties," he said.

While entertainment venues would have to shut from Sunday, the additional restrictions would not affect museums, De Croo said.

He added that restaurants would still be able to remain open until 11 pm, under curtailed hours imposed since the start of the month.

But, if the increase in Omicron cases led to more hospitalisations, he did not rule out stricter restrictions being brought in.

De Croo noted that so far nearly 40 percent of adults in Belgium had received booster shots.

Related Topics

Belgium Sunday Media From Government

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, M ..

Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs

21 minutes ago
 SCC Committee visits more Social Services departme ..

SCC Committee visits more Social Services departments

21 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Brands Story of Runaway Polish Soldier ..

Lukashenko Brands Story of Runaway Polish Soldier 'Dangerous Tendency'

38 minutes ago
 White House Says US, NATO Do Not Have Aggressive I ..

White House Says US, NATO Do Not Have Aggressive Intent With Russia

38 minutes ago
 White House Says Open Line of Engagements Ongoing ..

White House Says Open Line of Engagements Ongoing With Russia, Hopes This Will C ..

38 minutes ago
 Russian Health Ministry Registered MIR 19 Drug for ..

Russian Health Ministry Registered MIR 19 Drug for Treatment of Coronavirus - FM ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.