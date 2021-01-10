UrduPoint.com
Belgium Coronavirus Deaths Top 20,000: Official

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 01:00 PM

Belgium coronavirus deaths top 20,000: official

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The number of fatalities in Belgium from the new coronavirus crossed 20,000 on Sunday, health officials said, with more than half the dead from retirement care homes.

The country, with a population of 11.5 million, has recorded 662,694 cases and 20,038 deaths since the pandemic broke out, the Sciensano public health institute said.

