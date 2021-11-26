UrduPoint.com

Belgium Finds First New Covid-19 Variant Case In Europe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 07:30 PM

Belgium finds first new Covid-19 variant case in Europe

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Belgium said Friday it has detected the first announced case in Europe of the new Covid-19 variant, in an unvaccinated person returning from abroad.

"We have a case that is now confirmed of this variant," B.1.1.529, first detected in southern Africa, Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke told a media conference.

