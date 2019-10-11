Belgium first team to qualify for Euro 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Belgium became the first team to qualify for the 2020 European Championship finals after thrashing San Marino 9-0 in Brussels on Thursday.

Romelu Lukaku took his record Belgian international tally past 50 goals with a double as Roberto Martinez's Group I leaders opened up an unassailable 11-point lead over third-placed Cyprus with three games remaining.