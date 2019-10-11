UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium First Team To Qualify For Euro 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 02:00 AM

Belgium first team to qualify for Euro 2020

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Belgium became the first team to qualify for the 2020 European Championship finals after thrashing San Marino 9-0 in Brussels on Thursday.

Romelu Lukaku took his record Belgian international tally past 50 goals with a double as Roberto Martinez's Group I leaders opened up an unassailable 11-point lead over third-placed Cyprus with three games remaining.

Related Topics

Brussels San Marino Lead Belgium Cyprus 2020

Recent Stories

Rainfall expected for coming five days

36 minutes ago

Producer Price Index up 6.6 pc in Q2 - 2019

51 minutes ago

Six-month deposits surge to AED182.2 bn in eight m ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Belarus accelerating consular cooperation

2 hours ago

France Urges Emergency Meeting of Anti-IS Coalitio ..

2 hours ago

UAE thrash Indonesia 5-0 in Asian qualifiers for 2 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.