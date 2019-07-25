Belgium hits all-time high of 39.9 C

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Belgian meteorologists reported record high temperatures on Wednesday as western Europe sweltered in a heatwave that has disrupted transport and triggered safety warnings.

David Dehenauw, chief forecaster at the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM), said a high of 39.9 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) was recorded at the Kleine-Brogel military base, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) northeast of Brussels and near the Dutch border.

The figure surpassed a previous reading of 38.8 degrees Celsius that Dehenauw had given for the same site just hours earlier.

In a tweet, the official said this was the highest since Belgium's first records were kept in 1833, and warned that temperatures are expected to rise further on Thursday.

The previous record temperature was 38.8 degrees on June 27, 1947. But that number was revised down to 36.6 Celsius in 1980 after new, more accurate equipment was installed at the institute's observatory in the Brussels district of Uccle.

Dehenauw said the latest record reading from Wednesday was "provisional" and could yet be beaten during the current heatwave, which is forecast to last until late Friday.